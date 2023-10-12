CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $187.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.35% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.63%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had gained 11.72% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.35% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of CrowdStrike Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, CrowdStrike Holdings is projected to report earnings of $0.74 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 85%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $777.1 million, showing a 33.78% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.82 per share and revenue of $3.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +83.12% and +35.56%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 11.4% upward. As of now, CrowdStrike Holdings holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 66.7. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 37.76.

It is also worth noting that CRWD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.87. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.5 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

