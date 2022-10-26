CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed the most recent trading day at $161.77, moving -0.21% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based security company had lost 0.29% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CrowdStrike Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, CrowdStrike Holdings is projected to report earnings of $0.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 88.24%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $574.82 million, up 51.25% from the prior-year quarter.

CRWD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $2.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +98.51% and +53.69%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% lower within the past month. CrowdStrike Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CrowdStrike Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 121.89 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 42.97.

Meanwhile, CRWD's PEG ratio is currently 3.04. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.22 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



