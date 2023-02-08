CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $114.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had gained 19.78% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 17.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 7% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CrowdStrike Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 7, 2023. On that day, CrowdStrike Holdings is projected to report earnings of $0.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 43.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $624.68 million, up 44.93% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.65% higher within the past month. CrowdStrike Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 57.31. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 42.94, which means CrowdStrike Holdings is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that CRWD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.41. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.94 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

