CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Moves -0.16%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $62.09, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.54% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based security company had gained 11.17% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CRWD as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 19, 2020.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CRWD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CRWD is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

