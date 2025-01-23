CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) standing at $377.70, reflecting a -0.07% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.93%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.

The cloud-based security company's shares have seen an increase of 3.33% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.69%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of CrowdStrike Holdings in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.85, down 10.53% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.03 billion, up 22.28% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.74 per share and revenue of $3.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.04% and +28.58%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for CrowdStrike Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.11% higher. Right now, CrowdStrike Holdings possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 101.03. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 29.37 for its industry.

Meanwhile, CRWD's PEG ratio is currently 2.93. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.27 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, placing it within the top 16% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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