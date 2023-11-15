CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest market close, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) reached $204.29, with a -1.77% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.07%.

The cloud-based security company's shares have seen an increase of 11.13% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.02%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of CrowdStrike Holdings in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 28, 2023. In that report, analysts expect CrowdStrike Holdings to post earnings of $0.74 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 85%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $777.1 million, reflecting a 33.78% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

CRWD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.82 per share and revenue of $3.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +83.12% and +35.56%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for CrowdStrike Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, CrowdStrike Holdings boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 73.7. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 35.19, which means CrowdStrike Holdings is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that CRWD has a PEG ratio of 2.06. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 1.52 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.