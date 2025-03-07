CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $333.54, changing hands as low as $322.00 per share. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRWD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRWD's low point in its 52 week range is $200.81 per share, with $455.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $319.78. The CRWD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

