CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) ended the recent trading session at $505.46, demonstrating a -1.68% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.79%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.94%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.92%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had gained 9.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.88%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.22%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of CrowdStrike Holdings in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.83, reflecting a 20.19% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.15 billion, indicating a 19.22% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.5 per share and revenue of $4.78 billion, which would represent changes of -10.94% and +20.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for CrowdStrike Holdings. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.58% lower. CrowdStrike Holdings presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 146.74. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 77.1 of its industry.

Meanwhile, CRWD's PEG ratio is currently 6.47. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Security stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.17 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, finds itself in the top 10% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.