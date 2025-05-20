CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $442.25, marking a -0.47% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.27%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.38%.

The cloud-based security company's stock has climbed by 22.51% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 19.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 13.07%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of CrowdStrike Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on June 3, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.66, indicating a 29.03% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.1 billion, showing a 19.92% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.44 per share and revenue of $4.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of -12.47% and +20.96%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for CrowdStrike Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. CrowdStrike Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

From a valuation perspective, CrowdStrike Holdings is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 129.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 71.48, so one might conclude that CrowdStrike Holdings is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that CRWD currently has a PEG ratio of 6.01. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Security stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.16 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

