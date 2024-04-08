CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

The latest trading session saw CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) ending at $313.73, denoting a -0.56% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had lost 2.28% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CrowdStrike Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.89, indicating a 56.14% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $904.93 million, up 30.66% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.90 per share and a revenue of $3.97 billion, demonstrating changes of +26.21% and +29.82%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.82% higher. CrowdStrike Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CrowdStrike Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 80.82. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.21 of its industry.

Meanwhile, CRWD's PEG ratio is currently 3.62. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CRWD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, placing it within the top 15% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

