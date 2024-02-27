CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $321.21, marking a +0.06% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based security company had gained 6.77% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.8% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of CrowdStrike Holdings will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on March 5, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.82, indicating a 74.47% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $839.08 million, showing a 31.65% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.4% upward. CrowdStrike Holdings presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note CrowdStrike Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 87.88. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 31.09, so one might conclude that CrowdStrike Holdings is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that CRWD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.44. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CRWD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

