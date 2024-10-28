CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $301.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.23% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based security company had gained 5.16% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of CrowdStrike Holdings will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.82, indicating constancy compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $982.26 million, reflecting a 24.97% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

CRWD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.65 per share and revenue of $3.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.12% and +27.51%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.13% lower. CrowdStrike Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CrowdStrike Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 82.46 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 31.88.

It's also important to note that CRWD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.93. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 2.1 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.