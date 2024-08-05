CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $222.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.91% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 3%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 2.6%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 3.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had lost 44.09% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.92% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of CrowdStrike Holdings in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 28, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.98, indicating a 32.43% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $959.6 million, showing a 31.16% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.94 per share and a revenue of $3.99 billion, demonstrating changes of +27.51% and +30.42%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for CrowdStrike Holdings. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.48% lower. CrowdStrike Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 55.29. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 30.68.

We can also see that CRWD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.77.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.