CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $268.88, marking a +1.88% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

The cloud-based security company's shares have seen a decrease of 30.17% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.96%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CrowdStrike Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect CrowdStrike Holdings to post earnings of $0.99 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.78%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $960.11 million, up 31.23% from the year-ago period.

CRWD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.99 per share and revenue of $4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +29.13% and +30.85%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.66% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. CrowdStrike Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 66.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 30.41, which means CrowdStrike Holdings is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that CRWD has a PEG ratio of 3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.78 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CRWD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

