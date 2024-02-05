CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $302.49, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.71%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.2%.

The cloud-based security company's shares have seen an increase of 22.67% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of CrowdStrike Holdings in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on March 5, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.82, reflecting a 74.47% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $839.08 million, indicating a 31.65% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.19% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. CrowdStrike Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

From a valuation perspective, CrowdStrike Holdings is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 83.1. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.21, which means CrowdStrike Holdings is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that CRWD has a PEG ratio of 2.3 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.68.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

