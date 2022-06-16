CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. CRWD surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Over the past four weeks, CRWD has gained 18.7%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider CRWD's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 9 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors should think about putting CRWD on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

