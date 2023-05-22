CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $147.41, marking a +1.86% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.7%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had gained 9.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.07%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CrowdStrike Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 31, 2023. On that day, CrowdStrike Holdings is projected to report earnings of $0.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 61.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $674.33 million, up 38.23% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.30 per share and revenue of $3 billion. These totals would mark changes of +49.35% and +33.76%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CrowdStrike Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note CrowdStrike Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 62.96. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 39.27.

Investors should also note that CRWD has a PEG ratio of 2.04 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, which puts it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CRWD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.