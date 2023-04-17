CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $137.37, marking a +1.18% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had gained 1.99% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CrowdStrike Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.50, up 61.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $674.33 million, up 38.23% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.30 per share and revenue of $3 billion. These totals would mark changes of +49.35% and +33.76%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 22.02% higher. CrowdStrike Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CrowdStrike Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 59.07. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 41.37, so we one might conclude that CrowdStrike Holdings is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that CRWD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.92. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CRWD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

