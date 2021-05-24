CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $214.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.78% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had lost 3.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 2.99%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.26%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CRWD as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 3, 2021. In that report, analysts expect CRWD to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 200%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $292.2 million, up 64.08% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $1.32 billion, which would represent changes of +11.11% and +51.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CRWD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CRWD is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, CRWD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 693.59. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 66.88, so we one might conclude that CRWD is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that CRWD has a PEG ratio of 27.74 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.35 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

