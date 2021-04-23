CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $219.30, marking a +1.19% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based security company had gained 20.97% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05% in that time.

CRWD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, up 200% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $292.2 million, up 64.08% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $1.32 billion, which would represent changes of +11.11% and +51.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CRWD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.09% higher. CRWD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CRWD has a Forward P/E ratio of 713.78 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 76.95, which means CRWD is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that CRWD currently has a PEG ratio of 28.55. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 4.29 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

