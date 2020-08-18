CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed the most recent trading day at $107.10, moving +1.67% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.23% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.73%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based security company had lost 1.29% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.04% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CRWD as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be September 2, 2020. On that day, CRWD is projected to report earnings of -$0.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 94.44%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $188.63 million, up 74.48% from the year-ago period.

CRWD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.05 per share and revenue of $769.53 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +88.1% and +59.85%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CRWD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CRWD is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.