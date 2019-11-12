CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $47.05, marking a +1.84% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow 0%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had lost 15.26% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.12% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CRWD as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 5, 2019.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CRWD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CRWD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

