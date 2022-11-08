CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $127 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.86% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.56% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had lost 22.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.71%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.72%.

CrowdStrike Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 29, 2022. In that report, analysts expect CrowdStrike Holdings to post earnings of $0.32 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 88.24%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $574.82 million, up 51.25% from the prior-year quarter.

CRWD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $2.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +98.51% and +53.69%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.33% lower. CrowdStrike Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 93.74. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 41.24, so we one might conclude that CrowdStrike Holdings is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that CRWD has a PEG ratio of 2.34 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.04 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

