CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $182.15, marking a +0.84% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.69% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based security company had lost 8.92% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.29% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CrowdStrike Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, CrowdStrike Holdings is projected to report earnings of $0.10 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 23.08%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $412.33 million, up 55.64% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CrowdStrike Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 309.03. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 49.9.

It is also worth noting that CRWD currently has a PEG ratio of 12.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CRWD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.