CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, CRWD crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

CRWD has rallied 5.1% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment. This combination suggests CRWD could be on the verge of another move higher.

Once investors consider CRWD's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 16 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on CRWD for more gains in the near future.

