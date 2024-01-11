CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $284.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.88% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%.

The cloud-based security company's stock has climbed by 11.9% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of CrowdStrike Holdings in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.82, reflecting a 74.47% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $838.64 million, reflecting a 31.58% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.95 per share and a revenue of $3.05 billion, demonstrating changes of +91.56% and +36.05%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.34% upward. CrowdStrike Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 95.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 35.52, which means CrowdStrike Holdings is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, CRWD's PEG ratio is currently 2.65. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.67.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

