CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) ending at $208.98, denoting a +0.6% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.18%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had gained 16% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 10.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.87%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of CrowdStrike Holdings in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 28, 2023. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.74, showcasing an 85% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $777.1 million, indicating a 33.78% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.82 per share and revenue of $3.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +83.12% and +35.56%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, CrowdStrike Holdings possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CrowdStrike Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 73.61 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 35.92, which means CrowdStrike Holdings is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that CRWD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.06. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.61.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

