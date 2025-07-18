CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) ended the recent trading session at $475.96, demonstrating a +1.3% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.01% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.32%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based security company had lost 3.16% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37%.

The upcoming earnings release of CrowdStrike Holdings will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.83, showcasing a 20.19% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.15 billion, reflecting a 19.22% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.5 per share and a revenue of $4.78 billion, representing changes of -10.94% and +20.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for CrowdStrike Holdings. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. CrowdStrike Holdings presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 134.1. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 74.43.

We can also see that CRWD currently has a PEG ratio of 5.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CRWD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, placing it within the top 17% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

