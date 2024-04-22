CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) reached $285, with a +0.83% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.87%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.67%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based security company had lost 13.72% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.97% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CrowdStrike Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.89, marking a 56.14% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $904.93 million, indicating a 30.66% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

CRWD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.90 per share and revenue of $3.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.21% and +29.82%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.49% higher. At present, CrowdStrike Holdings boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CrowdStrike Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 72.4. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 27.89.

We can additionally observe that CRWD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

