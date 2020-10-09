CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed the most recent trading day at $143.57, moving +0.42% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.88% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based security company had gained 10.53% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CRWD as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CRWD is projected to report earnings of $0 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 100%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $213.74 million, up 70.83% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $822.01 million, which would represent changes of +114.29% and +70.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CRWD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CRWD currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CRWD has a Forward P/E ratio of 2257.42 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 83.61, so we one might conclude that CRWD is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that CRWD has a PEG ratio of 90.3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CRWD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 6.48 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

