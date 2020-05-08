CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $76.70 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.6% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.69%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.58%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CRWD as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be June 2, 2020. On that day, CRWD is projected to report earnings of -$0.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 87.23%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $165.77 million, up 72.53% from the year-ago period.

CRWD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.12 per share and revenue of $729.14 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +71.43% and +51.46%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRWD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CRWD currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

