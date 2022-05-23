CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $149.27, marking a +0.36% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.86%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had lost 27.66% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 13.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.37% in that time.

CrowdStrike Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect CrowdStrike Holdings to post earnings of $0.23 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 130%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $464.82 million, up 53.49% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $2.16 billion, which would represent changes of +62.69% and +48.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CrowdStrike Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 136.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 41.35, which means CrowdStrike Holdings is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that CRWD has a PEG ratio of 3.61 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

