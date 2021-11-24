CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $230.77, marking a +0.08% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.23% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had lost 19.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.69%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.34%.

CrowdStrike Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 1, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.10, up 25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $364.76 million, up 56.91% from the year-ago period.

CRWD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $1.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +74.07% and +60.85%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% lower. CrowdStrike Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CrowdStrike Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 488.7 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 66.54.

It is also worth noting that CRWD currently has a PEG ratio of 19.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

