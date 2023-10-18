CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed the most recent trading day at $187.79, moving +0.35% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.62%.

The cloud-based security company's shares have seen an increase of 13.08% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.57%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of CrowdStrike Holdings in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.74, marking an 85% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $777.1 million, indicating a 33.78% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.82 per share and a revenue of $3.04 billion, representing changes of +83.12% and +35.56%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.27% higher. Currently, CrowdStrike Holdings is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 66.32. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 38.16.

It is also worth noting that CRWD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.86. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.52.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

