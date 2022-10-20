CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $153.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.88% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had lost 9.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.95%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.13%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CrowdStrike Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CrowdStrike Holdings to post earnings of $0.32 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 88.24%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $574.82 million, up 51.25% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $2.23 billion, which would represent changes of +98.51% and +53.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.35% lower. CrowdStrike Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note CrowdStrike Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 114.69. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 41.97.

Meanwhile, CRWD's PEG ratio is currently 2.86. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.07 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



