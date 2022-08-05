CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $191.17 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.02% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based security company had lost 0.5% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 12.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CrowdStrike Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 30, 2022. On that day, CrowdStrike Holdings is projected to report earnings of $0.29 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 163.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $517.11 million, up 53.13% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $2.21 billion, which would represent changes of +83.58% and +51.94%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.36% lower. CrowdStrike Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 153.54. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 42.59, so we one might conclude that CrowdStrike Holdings is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that CRWD currently has a PEG ratio of 4. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CRWD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

