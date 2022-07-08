CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $190.38 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.09% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based security company had gained 9.59% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CrowdStrike Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect CrowdStrike Holdings to post earnings of $0.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 163.64%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $517.17 million, up 53.15% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $2.21 billion, which would represent changes of +85.07% and +51.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.12% higher within the past month. CrowdStrike Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 153.84. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 45.91.

Meanwhile, CRWD's PEG ratio is currently 4.01. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.38 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

