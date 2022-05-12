CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $139.81, marking a +1.75% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had lost 42.72% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.72% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CrowdStrike Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be June 2, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.24, up 140% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $464.82 million, up 53.49% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $2.16 billion. These totals would mark changes of +67.16% and +48.59%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CrowdStrike Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 122.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 39.68, which means CrowdStrike Holdings is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, CRWD's PEG ratio is currently 3.23. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CRWD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

