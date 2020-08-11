CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $98.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.2% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.69%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based security company had lost 8.67% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.66% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CRWD as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 2, 2020. In that report, analysts expect CRWD to post earnings of -$0.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 94.44%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $188.63 million, up 74.48% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.05 per share and revenue of $769.53 million, which would represent changes of +88.1% and +59.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRWD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CRWD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CRWD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.