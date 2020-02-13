CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $65.31, marking a +0.35% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based security company had gained 8.02% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.63% in that time.

CRWD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 19, 2020.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CRWD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CRWD currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.