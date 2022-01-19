CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed the most recent trading day at $175.71, moving +1.65% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.97% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had lost 17.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.93%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.78%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CrowdStrike Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CrowdStrike Holdings to post earnings of $0.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 53.85%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $412.36 million, up 55.65% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $1.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of +114.81% and +63.88%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CrowdStrike Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 295.7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 47.03, so we one might conclude that CrowdStrike Holdings is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, CRWD's PEG ratio is currently 11.83. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.79 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

