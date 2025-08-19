CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) ended the recent trading session at $418.60, demonstrating a -1.82% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.59% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.46%.

The cloud-based security company's stock has dropped by 11.47% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.49%.

The upcoming earnings release of CrowdStrike Holdings will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 27, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.83, indicating a 20.19% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.15 billion, indicating a 19.22% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.5 per share and a revenue of $4.78 billion, demonstrating changes of -10.94% and +20.86%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, CrowdStrike Holdings possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 121.69. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 63.01.

Meanwhile, CRWD's PEG ratio is currently 5.36. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Security industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.68.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 98, this industry ranks in the top 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

