CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) standing at $468.83, reflecting a -0.72% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.56%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.58%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had gained 9.57% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.21% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 7.37% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of CrowdStrike Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on June 3, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.66, reflecting a 29.03% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.1 billion, indicating a 19.92% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.44 per share and revenue of $4.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of -12.47% and +20.96%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, CrowdStrike Holdings holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 137.3. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 70.75.

Investors should also note that CRWD has a PEG ratio of 6.39 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Security industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.16.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, placing it within the top 13% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

