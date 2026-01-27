CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed the most recent trading day at $476.66, moving +1.78% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had lost 1.59% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of CrowdStrike Holdings in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.1, signifying a 6.80% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.3 billion, indicating a 22.42% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.71 per share and a revenue of $4.8 billion, demonstrating changes of -5.6% and +21.43%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.93% lower. Right now, CrowdStrike Holdings possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 126.13. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 52.23.

It is also worth noting that CRWD currently has a PEG ratio of 6.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Security was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.91 at yesterday's closing price.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 188, this industry ranks in the bottom 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

