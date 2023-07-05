CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $145.08, marking a -0.6% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 9.78%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had lost 4.63% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CrowdStrike Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.55, up 52.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $725.76 million, up 35.62% from the year-ago period.

CRWD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.38 per share and revenue of $3.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +54.55% and +35.27%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.03% higher within the past month. CrowdStrike Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 61.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 41.6, which means CrowdStrike Holdings is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that CRWD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.05. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.72 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CRWD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

