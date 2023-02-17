CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $114.25, marking a -0.76% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.73%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based security company had gained 15.29% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.48% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CrowdStrike Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 7, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.43, up 43.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $624.68 million, up 44.93% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.1% higher. CrowdStrike Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 57.58. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 41.93.

We can also see that CRWD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

