CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $160.53, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had lost 4.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.83%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.12%.

CrowdStrike Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CrowdStrike Holdings to post earnings of $0.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 64.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $574.82 million, up 51.25% from the prior-year quarter.

CRWD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $2.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +98.51% and +53.69%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% lower within the past month. CrowdStrike Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 121.2. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 44.65.

Investors should also note that CRWD has a PEG ratio of 3.03 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.28 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

