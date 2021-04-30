CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed the most recent trading day at $208.51, moving -1.43% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had gained 13.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 11.47%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.13%.

CRWD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CRWD to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 200%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $292.2 million, up 64.08% from the year-ago period.

CRWD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $1.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.11% and +51.12%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CRWD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.09% higher within the past month. CRWD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, CRWD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 696.66. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 77.76, so we one might conclude that CRWD is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that CRWD has a PEG ratio of 27.87 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD): Free Stock Analysis Report



