CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed the most recent trading day at $238.56, moving -1.59% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had gained 10.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 11.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.45%.

CRWD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 16, 2021. In that report, analysts expect CRWD to post earnings of $0.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 550%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $250.92 million, up 64.96% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CRWD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 41.52% higher. CRWD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, CRWD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 624.33. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 90.93.

Also, we should mention that CRWD has a PEG ratio of 24.97. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 5.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

