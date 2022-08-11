CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $198.06, marking a -1.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.07% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had gained 14.76% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.06% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CrowdStrike Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 30, 2022. On that day, CrowdStrike Holdings is projected to report earnings of $0.29 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 163.64%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $517.11 million, up 53.13% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $2.21 billion. These totals would mark changes of +83.58% and +51.94%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.36% lower. CrowdStrike Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CrowdStrike Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 162.92. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 45.92.

Meanwhile, CRWD's PEG ratio is currently 4.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

